Fatimah: Visitors, parents prohibited from entering Taska premises as part of SOP

KUCHING: All visitors including parents will not be permitted to step foot inside the premises of nurseries or Taska once they reopen on June 9, said Minister of Welfare Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

When announcing the standard operating procedures (SOPS) for Taska to resume operation today, Fatimah also stressed that educators and children who had just returned from abroad would not be allowed to enter the centres for 14 days.

“We compared the standard operating procedures prepared by the state Early Childhood Development Division with the one issued by the federal government and both are quite similar,” said Fatimah during a press conference at Wisma Kebajikan, Jalan Siol Kanan here.

Fatimah said the permission for Taska to resume operation had since been green-lighted by the State Disaster Management Committee, but she emphasised that approval was only given for nursery centres catering for children aged four and below and not for kindergartens or Tadika for now.

Across the state, there are a total of 236 Taska centres with about 3,707 children as of May 31, she says.

Part of the SOP included disinfection of the centre’s premises, ensuring educators or caretakers are in healthy condition, completing health declaration forms before working and the requirement for staff members to practise good hygiene standards before operations can resume.

“Before the Taska centres are open, talks about the SOP must be given to educators, staff members and parents. The necessary arrangements, including setting up signs and social distancing measures must be undertaken before resuming operation.”

Fatimah said the body temperatures of the children would need to be taken upon arrival as part of the SOP, with social distancing measures in place.

“Teachers and parents are required to wear facemasks at all time but children are not required to do so because they are still very young.”

For Tadika, Fatimah said they were still fine-tuning the SOPs for them to operate by engaging with stakeholders such as the operators, because the number of children involved was larger.

She reminded Taska operators to adhere to SOPs issued by both the federal and state governments.

“Additional precautionary measures might need to be taken if there are too many people, including the educators and children, inside the centre.”

“However, such concerns are usually already addressed when we issue licenses for them to operate, so that there is no crowding,” she said when responding to question on what would happen if a Taska had more than 20 people inside the centre.

Fatimah said the SOP for the reopening of Taska can be downloaded from the ministry’s website at https://kwkpk.sarawak.gov.my.

Moreover, Fatimah said all early childhood institutions, namely Taska and Tadika, in Kuching and Samarahan districts had been sanitised by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in the past two weeks.

As of May 28, she said 771 of such institutions across the state had been sanitised, comprising 469 in Kuching, Bau (90), Samarahan (121), Serian (5), Asajaya (18), Simunjan (9), Sarikei (1), Kanowit (2), Kapit (1), Mukah (3), Bintulu (27) and Miri (25).

During the press conference, Fatimah also said the state government had approved an allocation of RM16 million since 2019 for a special annual grant of RM5,000 to each early childhood institution registered in the state.

She said the aim of the grant has been expanded to paying the salary of teachers and staff of the centres and purchasing the necessary equipment and tools for reopening, from its initial purpose of providing a balanced diet, fun learning, educators development and assisting parents for the centre.

As of May 31 this year, Fatimah said there were 3,113 Taska and Tadika centres throughout the state and 92 per cent or 2,853 centres had applied for the special annual grant this year.

Payments of about RM8 million to 1,585 such early childhood institutions have already been made, she added.

“I hop the financial grant would be able to assist these centres in facing challenges due to the loss of income for the month of April and May,” said Fatimah.