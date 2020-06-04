Federal departments, agencies service counters yet to open at UTC

MIRI: The service counters of federal agencies at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here remain close until further notice.

Miri mayor Adam Yii confirmed this after being briefed by UTC Miri manager Mohammad Nurhisham Ismail during his visit to the centre yesterday.

Currently, only Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), LAKU (Water Board) Management Sdn Bhd, Miri City Council and State Treasury Department counters are open at the centre.

These counters provide services for bill payment, bill enquiry, application for utility services and renewal of trading licence.

Yii said the National Registration Department (JPN), Road and Transport (JPJ), Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Immigration Department and Health and Dental Clinics only provide services at the their respective headquarters premises here.

Yii also disclosed that the construction of Miri City Hall had resumed two

weeks ago.

“The City Hall construction project has been reviewed under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) along with the council’s other city services such as grass cutting and drainage cleaning where these services had been stopped during the Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation except for garbage collection services.”