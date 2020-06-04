Female toddler, elderly woman injured after house catches fire in Lundu

KUCHING: A female toddler suffered burn injuries to her face, arms and legs when the house she was in at Kampung Sileng Melayu in Lundu caught fire at around 12.25pm today.

Also sustaining injuries was an elderly woman, believed to be the toddler’s grandmother who suffered burns to her face and left arm.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), both victims suffered burn injuries when they tried to escape from the burning house.

A total of seven individuals were in the double-storey house when the fire started.

Five others comprising of a boy and four girls managed to escape the burning house.

The fire destroyed about 80 per cent of the house. The whole operation ended at 12.44pm and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At the scene were eight personnel from the Lundu fire station, police and the Civil Defence Force.