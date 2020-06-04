Five caught abusing drugs at Kota Padawan shoplot

KUCHING: Padawan police arrested five male suspects aged between 19 and 47 around 10pm Tuesday for allegedly abusing drugs at a commercial shoplot in Kota Padawan.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrests, said the raid was conducted by the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department based on intelligence and surveillance.

“During questioning, all of the suspects, who are locals, admitted to have abused drugs since 2018,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Aidil added the suspects told police that the 5.2 grams of drugs, believed to be syabu, found at the scene were for their own consumption.

He said the drugs were found inside four straw tubes, which were kept inside a brown bag.

All of the suspects are currently in the lock-up at the Siburan police station.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.