Forms Five, Six to reopen under Education Ministry’s SOP

KUCHING: The Education Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOP) for the reopening of schools, which is available on the National Security Council’s website, caters only for Forms Five and Six classes but it does not specify when they can resume.

It said the school session will only be for classes that will have the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations and other equivalent international exams.

Students, apart from those in Forms Five or Six, are to continue to undergo home-based learning and other school related activities online until further notice.

The SOP said all activities are allowed except for sports, face-to-face co-curriculum activities and any gatherings or activities that would group together many students, teachers and other people.

It said single-session schools will be from 7am to 4pm, while two-session schools from 7am to 6.45pm. Those with business in schools will be allowed in from 8am to 5.30pm.

In line with requiring schools to ensure social distancing of one metre at all times, the SOP said the tables must be spaced a metre apart from each other.

It also said the use of hand sanitizers is compulsory and a space must be set aside for the washing of hands with soap.

Schools are also required to record the body temperature of teachers, students, staff, contract workers, visitors and clients at the entrance or assembly ground when they enter the school.

It said that those with a temperature of 37.5 degrees celsius and have symptoms such as sore throat, cough and difficulty in breathing are not allowed into the school.

All staff and visitors are required to install the MySejahtera mobile application for contact tracing.

In addition, the school must maintain a high level of hygiene, and sanitisation is to be carried out if there are Covid-19 cases detected by the district education office in the school.

The school year was suspended following the implementation of the Movement Control Order on March 18 and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The CMCO is expected to end on June 9 and has led to speculations on when schools could reopen.

Earlier today, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said in Kajang that the ministry had developed a 34-page detailed guideline in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council.

The guidelines are being distributed to schools beginning today and is also posted on the ministry’s website.

Dr Mohd Radzi had previously said that his ministry will give parents a two-week notice on when schools will reopen.