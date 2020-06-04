It’s Jeffrey who should be probed

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan should be the one investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for pledging his allegiance to former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman during the 14th General Election (GE14).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said he had never paid Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau nor promised him ministerial appointment in exchange for his support in the last general election.

Shafie, who is also the president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said Upko wanted to support a Sabah-based party in order to rid Sabah of federal-registered parties.

“Of the three Upko elected representatives – Tangau, Datuk Ewon Benedick and Datuk Abidin Madingkir – who came, only two were appointed as ministers.

“Many Umno members also joined Warisan, but I only appointed Datuk Hj Abd Muis Hj Picho as assistant minister.

“None of the former Umno members were appointed to head government-linked companies (GLCs),” he said when asked to comment on Jeffrey’s call for Shafie and Tangau to be investigated in the two chief ministers of Sabah fiasco.

Shafie said Jeffrey, who is the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, had been in the opposition.

“Jeffrey should be investigated on the reason he supported Musa.”

He said Jeffrey should not simply make up accusations.

“People support Warisan because they believe we can build up Sabah and unite the people of Sabah.

“And that is what we intend to do, not because we enticed them.”

In fact, Shafie claimed that some of Warisan assemblymen had been offered RM5 million to RM6 million to switch allegiance.

“Why aren’t they being investigated for something they did do?

“Why should we be investigated for something we didn’t do?”

On Jeffrey’s proposed forum to find a solution to the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah, Shafie said the former should solve the problem since he had been appointed a federal deputy minister.

“I have already told the National Security Council (MKN) on which PTI that should be deported in numerous meetings.

“Now it is their turn to do what they have already asked me.”

On another note, he also announced the appointment of Warisan deputy president cum Penampang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Darell Leiking and Warisan Youth chief cum Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman as the chairman of Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (Sogip) and Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd respectively.

On Warisan’s election pledge that no MP or assemblyman would be appointed to chair GLCs, Shafie said 95 percent of the GLC chairmen in Sabah were civil servants and professionals.

He said Darell and Azis were appointed because of their vast experience, especially Darell who had established international network when he was the former Minister of International Trade and Industry.