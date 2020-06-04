Kuching Elite show the way in online wushu tourney

KUCHING: The Kuching Elite Wushu Club emerged as overall champions in the inaugural Sarawak Online Video Wushu Championship held last week.

The 24-member Kuching team including nine girls coached by Sarawak State Sports Council elite coach Ling Ung Hee powered their way to 28 gold, 31 silver and three bronze medals to top the eight-team competition.

Two state back-up athletes – Ashleigh Wan Kar Yue and Ashley Chai Ern Nie – contributed six gold medals.

Ashleigh Wan, 14, scored the highest points in the 42-style taijiquan with 9.13 points and 9.0 points in the 24-style taijiquan.

The St Joseph’s Private International School student’s other gold came from the 42-style taijijian where she scored 8.65 points.

As for 16-year old Ashley Chai who studies at SMK Kuching High, the golds came in the 42-style taijiquan, 24-style taijiquan and traditional short weapon.

Sisters Andra Chan Zhi Zheng and Belda Chan Zhi Yi also delivered three gold medals each.

In the boys competition, the best performer was Golden Sim Xiang Yu who won a gold each in the 42-style taijiquan, 42-style taijijian and 24-style taijiquan.

Boys team captain Dickson Teo Shoon Jie won the traditional fist and traditional short weapon and took the silver in the traditional long weapon.

Ryan Yu Chee Seng also collected two gold and one silver in the Group B elementary nanquan, Group C elementary nanquan and Group C international 1st nangun.

“I am very happy with the excellent performance of my athletes and this is a very good experience for them although it is done through video recordings.

“Their hard work have paid off well and I hope they will continue to work hard to further improve their skills,” said Ling.

She believed that the good performances will also give the athletes the confidence to face the challenge in the annual Sarawak Wushu Championship.

“At the moment, we are unsure if the state championship will go ahead or be cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic but nevertheless, the athletes will continue to practise and train through video call classes.

“Those who have followed closely with the daily video call classed have done well in the online championship,” she noted.