Muhyiddin back at work after 14-day home quarantine

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin returned to work in the office here today after undergoing self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Muhyiddin began his day with an audience and pre-Cabinet meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah through a video conference.

He then chaired the Cabinet meeting with all members of his Cabinet, also through a video conference.

All the cabinet ministers attended the video conference from two meeting rooms at the Perdana Putra building so as to observe social distancing and health and safety practices.

Muhyiddin began self-quarantine at home from May 22 after an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting he chaired on May 20 tested positive for COVID-19. The prime minister, however, was tested negative.

Throughout the 14-day quarantine, the prime minister had continued to discharge his official duties by working from home. The result of the second Covid-19 test he took on June 2 had also come back negative. – Bernama