Pesta Selangau, SibuJaya scrapped this year due to Covid-19, says SRDC chairman

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has decided to cancel this year’s Pesta Selangau and Pesta SibuJaya due to Covid-19 pandemic, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said the decision also took into consideration the advice from National Security Council (MKN) and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, since both the annual events attract big crowds.

“For this year, the Pesta Selangau, which is scheduled for July, the council has decided to cancel it due to Covid-19 pandemic. Same decision has been made on Pesta SibuJaya,” he said when contacted today.

Pesta Selangau was initially slated from July 18 till 25

Among the fun-filled activities slotted for the event included Selangau Rafting Challenge 2020, Strongman Challenge, Pageant Competition, Selangau Idol 2020, ‘Ngajat and Bertaboh’ competition, Blowpipe competition, Street Soccer and Sepak Takraw, and funfair.

Pesta SibuJaya, which drew a huge crowd last with the addition of a Water Fiesta, was scheduled for the end of August.