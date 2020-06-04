Pickup truck overturned after being rear-ended by another vehicle at Simpang Tiga flyover

KUCHING: A pickup truck landed on its roof when it was rear-ended by another vehicle at the Simpang Tiga flyover here at around 3pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a press statement today, said both vehicles were heading towards Jalan Airport when they met with the accident.

“The pickup truck was driven by a 42-year-old man from Siburan who did not sustain any physical injuries,” said Alexson.

He said the other vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old woman from Sibu who suffered bruises to her legs and was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

According to police investigation, the driver of the pickup truck slowed down his vehicle and tried to stop by the roadside of the flyover due to mechanical issues.

This led to the accident as the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old failed to stop and avoid it from the rear.

The pickup truck driver was later slapped with a police summon for obstructing traffic.