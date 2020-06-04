Production companies must appoint safety supervisor to monitor SOP compliance — Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: All production companies allowed to resume operations and filming activities beginning June 10 must appoint a safety supervisor to monitor and ensure Conditional Movement Control Order (SMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among their crew and actors involved.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, said the actors and crew were not required to undergo swab tests.

“Swab test is only required when there is a positive Covid-19 case in the area.

So, if there is no cluster in the filming activities, there is no need for a mandatory swab test.

“However, for their own safety, voluntary swab test for crew and actors are very much welcomed,” he said at the daily press conference on CMCO here yesterday.

For make-up artists, Ismail Sabri said the government had already issued the SOP for them, which include the compulsory use of face shield and gloves.

“The make-up tools and applicators must also be allocated to the actors individually and must not be shared,” he said.

When asked on interstate travel for marriage registration for non-Muslim Malaysian couples, Ismail Sabri said it is allowed.

In fact, he said the government has given permission for non-Muslim couples to make interstate travel to register their marriage since the implementation of the CMCO.

“The only thing is that the number of people allowed during the registration process is limited to only four, namely the groom, the bride and two witnesses.

Yes, it is allowed,” he said.- Bernama