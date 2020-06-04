Re-open more businesses but extend CMCO by two weeks, Bukit assek rep suggests

SIBU: Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang believes the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) should be extended for another two weeks even if more business sectors are allowed to resume.

Chang, when contacted today, said it should be extended in order to observe whether there are any new Covid-19 clusters after the recent Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak break.

However, in view of the suffering economy, she said all shops or sectors – with the exception of a few sectors – should be allowed to open with strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

This includes restricting the number of people entering a shop or premises, practicing personal hygiene, and temperature taking and keeping a record of the patrons.

The CMCO is scheduled to end on June 9. The government had implemented the Movement Control Order since March 18 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Chang said shops such as hair salons and gyms should now be allowed with limited customers or members at any one time and by appointment only.

“Social distancing should still be observed as much as possible even though this would prove to be challenging for hair salons.

“Masks must be worn properly at all times by both hairdresser and customer,” she said.

She also proposed that hairdressers wear face visors on top of the basic masks and gloves.

She commended some coffee shops which sanitized the tables and chairs after every customer had left.

She believed such hygiene habits should be continued even after CMCO as it raises the level of overall cleanliness of the coffee shops.

“However, what can be improved is that it is observed that a lot of those who handle food and drinks are either not wearing their masks properly or not wearing at all. Even for normal times, these habits should be encouraged,” he said.

Chang also believed that sectors that should continue to be closed for the time being include sectors that involved children such as childcare centres, kindergartens, and schools with exception for Form 4, Form 5 and Form 6.

She pointed out that it is quite impossible to observe social distancing between carer and child and between children themselves.

“I understand this would prove difficult for working mothers, especially when they have to go back to work.

“However, in the interest of the safety for their children, it is better to be more cautious,” she said.

Chang believed that extended families could try to help out by offering to look after the children while their parents go back to work.

Towards this end, with the economy slowly opening, she urged everyone to continue to observe personal hygiene, limit unnecessary travels and shopping and practise social distancing.

“We are doing good at the moment, but the SOP needs to continue to be observed in order to make sure that there is no comeback by the virus,” she pointed out.