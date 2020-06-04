SDMC: Barbers, hair salons allowed to reopen from June 9 onwards

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that all barber shops and hair saloons will be allowed to operate starting from June 9.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said however, only hair-cutting services are allowed at the moment.

“It is only for haircut services. No facial or massage services,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

He, however, did not elaborate further on what standard operating procedures (SOP) are to be taken by barbers or hair salon operators once they reopen.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced another piece of good news where several nature reserves in the state will be allowed to reopen from June 8 onward.

“The Nature Reserves namely Samajaya, Bukit Lima, Bukit Sembiling and Piasau will be reopened on June 8 in compliance with the SOP which has been issued,” he said.