Shahruddin confirms resignation as Deputy Works Minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Sri Gading Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh today confirmed his resignation as Deputy Works Minister.

The confirmation was made through a WhatsApp message to Bernama after the news about his resignation went viral on social media.

“Yes, it’s true (I have resigned),” he said briefly.

In the message that went viral, Shahruddin explained that he decided to resign from the post after making a political decision that was not right by joining the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and wanted to correct the mistake.

“I should have given priority to my voters in the Sri Gading Parliamentary constituency who chose Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election.

“As a first step to correcting this mistake, I am thus resigning from my post because I was appointed to it by the Prime Minister of PN,” he said.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, when contacted by Bernama, said Shahruddin had personally tendered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this evening.

“Yes, he (Shahruddin) has notified me about his resignation as Deputy Works Minister. He gave me a copy of his resignation letter,” he said. – Bernama