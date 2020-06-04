State govt working to bring home 10 Sarawakians stranded in Nigeria following Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will lend its hand to 10 Sarawakians who are currently stranded in Nigeria following the country’s movement restriction to contain the spread of Covid-19, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said at the moment, the state is waiting for the federal government’s decision on the matter.

“We are very concerned about the welfare of our people wherever they are and I have communicated with Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on the matter.

“He will be bringing this issue up to Cabinet because of the 30 Malaysians stranded in Nigeria, ten are from Sarawak.

“We will follow whatever measures or action which will be taken by the federal government on this matter,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the state government will always try its best to protect its people and help to reduce their hardship.

The issue of the ten Sarawakians being stranded in Nigeria came to light when one of them pleaded with the Malaysian government for help getting home on his Facebook status.

Malcolm Goh – one of the ten Sarawakians – in his status said he was among 30 Malaysians who have not been able to return to Malaysia after all flights were cancelled following the closure of Lagos Airport.

He also said that the stranded Malaysians would be willing to pay for their flight home if a special chartered flight was provided.

He added that all 30 Malaysians have been informed by the High Commission of Malaysia In Abuja, Nigeria that the return of Malaysians to the country is being planned.