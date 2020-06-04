Three Kaamatan babies at KPJ Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital delivered three babies during the Harvest Festival which brought joy and more meaningful occasion to the proud parents of the Kaamatan babies.

The first baby born is a baby girl of Marian Dolor Manalastas, delivered at 7.59am, weighing 3.2kg and with a height of 49cm.

The second baby girl of Rebecca Yiu Siew Lin was delivered at 11.11pm, weighing 3.1kg and with a height of 49cm, while the third baby girl of Brenda Adrynna Benadict was delivered at 11.29am, weighing 3.3kg and with a height of 47cm.

The recent Harvest Festival was celebrated in a new normal way in Sabah.

However, for KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital this year three (3) babies were born during the Harvest Festival.

The babies also received hampers or gifts from the management of KPJ Sabah.