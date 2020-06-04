Uggah: Returning S’wakian civil servants, businessmen exempted from Covid-19 PCR test

KUCHING: Civil servants and businessmen from Sarawak who are on official duty in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan on official duty do not have to adhere to the new standard operating procedure (SOP) of undergoing a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test prior to their travel date to return to the state, says State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the committee has decided to give exception for these two groups in regards to the new SOP, which will take effect starting June 9, in view that they travel frequently to the those areas.

“Yesterday, we mentioned that Malaysians who wish to enter Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan must undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test negative for Covid-19 three days prior to the travel date before they will be allowed to enter the state.

“When this was announced, a lot of Sarawakians have contacted the SDMC secretariat expressing their concerns where civil servants may have to attend meetings in Kuala Lumpur sometimes two to three times a week and for those who travel there for business purposes, they also face problems in fulfilling this condition,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said instead, civil servants attending meetings in the three areas would have to obtain a letter of verification containing the departure date, meeting date as well as date of return to Sarawak from their respective head of departments.

“The same applies to those travelling for business purposes. They only need to attach their travel schedule including details on when they are departing from Sarawak and returning to Sarawak,” he said, adding that the itinerary must be sent to SDMC via http://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my.

Uggah also said SDMC has discussed with the Sabah government on Sarawakians in Limbang and Lawas who travel frequently to the neighbouring state for work.

“We have directed the Limbang resident to discuss with the Sabah government to issue a pass to enable Sarawakians to travel between the two states without undergoing Covid-19 tests within three to seven days before their arrival,” he said.