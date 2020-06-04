Warisan Tuaran vows to solve land issue in villages

TUARAN: Parti Warisan Sabah of Tuaran division will make every effort to solve the land issue in Kampung Sungai Damit and several other villages nearby.

The villagers claimed that they have been telling the previous government about the issue but no actions were taken.

In a meeting with Political Secretary to Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, Rakam Sijim yesterday, he promised to look at the matter and will try to find solution.

“The current state government is different from the previous one. We prioritise the rakyat’s need so that we can prosper together,” said Rakam who is also the division chief for Tuaran Warisan.

He said this when he went to the area, together with the party’s committee member Rusnin Laseh, Sg Damit village head Madil Hakim and the village’s Warisan branch head Edul Hj Mulud.

He also went to the nearby villages namely Kg Sawah, Kg Bintangor and Kg Pitas.

It was understood that more than 130 houses in the four villages were included in an area that was gazetted for a government agency decades ago.

Apart from these villages, several others are also having the same issue.

He also requested the villagers to give their full cooperation in giving feedback from time to time to ensure the issue will be solved.