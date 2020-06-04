Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday celebration goes digital under CMCO

KUCHING: The state-level Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday, which falls on June 8 this year, will see a digital style celebration amidst the enforced Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said this marked the very first time the celebration would be carried out in a digital manner.

“I’m made to understand that all the segments – six of them – for this year’s state-level Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday celebration will be recorded in advance.

“These recordings will be done at individual residences and later edited using LEDs and holograms,” he said at a press conference here today.

Talib said all the six segments comprising a specially-composed song ‘Tuanku Teristimewa’ would be made available for live broadcast on TV1 at 10pm come June 8.

He assured that all the segments represented the aspirations of Sarawakians for the King.

Talib also took the opportunity to extend his appreciation to all parties who had contributed towards the forthcoming special live broadcast.

The parties included Istana Negera, Astana Negeri, Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Sarawak Islamic Department (Jais), Sarawak Arts and Culture Department, Sarawak Arts Council and TV Sarawak.

He also thanked the state Event Management and Protocol Unit under the Chief Minister’s Department for being the main organiser of this year’s state-level Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday celebration.