1GB free internet until Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA: The government, with the cooperation of local telecommunication companies, will provide 1GB free internet to all users from 8 am to 6 pm daily, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Announcing this when unveiling the short-term National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) here, the Prime Minister said the free internet initiative would be provided until Dec 31 this year to enable users to surf educational websites and to fully utilise video conference applications.

“Apart from that, all users will also get unlimited free access to government websites and Covid-19 applications, especially MySejahtera,” he said. – Bernama