26 years, 24 lashes for raping teenage girl

SANDAKAN: A 36-year-old local man was sentenced to 26 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane by a Sessions Court here for five counts of raping a teenage girl.

Judge Indra Ayub imposed the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to all charges under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum 20 years imprisonment with whipping.

The facts of the case stated that the victim had come to know of the accused since the end of 2017. On December 25, 2017, the victim was 14 years old when she and the accused had sexual intercourse for the first time in a small hut with a banner on the ground in a rubber estate behind the victim’s house in Mile 10 here.

The accused and the victim repeated the act four more times in April 2019, May 2019, June 2019 and July, 2019.

One of the dates was on the victim’s birthday, and the act was said to celebrate her birthday.

On July 16, 2019, the father of the victim, upon learning of the incidents from his daughter, lodged a police report.

The accused was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department’s police personnel from Sandakan Headquarters Police Station at a house in Mile 10, on the same day.

The victim was aged between 14 to 16 at the time of the incidents from end of 2017 until July 2019.

The five charges were mentioned for the dates in April 2019 (first charge), May 2019 (second charge), June 2019 (third charge), July 2019 (fourth charge) and December 2017 (fifth charge), all under the same act.

For the first three charges, the accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five strokes of canes for each charge. For the fourth charge, he was sentenced to eight years and four strokes of cane.

For the fifth charge, the accused was sentenced to 16 years with effect from July 16, 2019, and five strokes of the cane.

The jail term for the first four charges is to run concurrently after the completion of the jail term for the fifth charge, making it a total of 26 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mark Kenneth Netto.

Before the judge passed the sentences, the accused pleaded for lighter sentences because he has a wife who is an orphan and is sick that is fully dependent on him.

The judge said that the sentences were ruled after considering the facts of the case, evidence of the victim, the plea of the accused, mitigating factors, gravity of the offence, age of the victim at that material time, public interest, as well as the law on sexual offences which is meant to each one of us including young girls from being raped, abused, tricked or harassed sexually.