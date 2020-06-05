Bajau Sama Cultural Centre issue resolved – Madius

TUARAN: The issue related to the Bajau Sama Cultural Centre has been resolved and is expected to be completed by August.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said that he has requested the relevant agencies including the contractors to carry out a discussion to resolve the matter.

The discussion is also to speed up any issues that remained unresolved, he said.

He said that the main objective is to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

“Hence, today, I asked the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, the Cultural Board and Tuaran district office to speed up the approval of the development plan for the centre,” he said.

He added that once completed, the centre will serve as a venue to promote the arts and culture of the Bajau Sama people.

He said this when visiting the site concerned yesterday.

The project is constructed on an 1.4-hectare piece of land at Kampung Lok Batik Tuaran with an allocation of RM7.5 million.