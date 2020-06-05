Bersatu Supreme Council confirms five memberships nullified, recognises Muhyiddin as acting chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu Supreme Council in its meeting last night confirmed that the party membership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others had been nullified, and recognised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the party’s acting chairman.

The matter was conveyed to the media by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today.

“The Supreme Council meeting confirmed that the memberships of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah and Dr Maszlee Malik were automatically nullified in accordance with Clause 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution and the council’s acceptance of the nullification of their memberships is final.

“The meeting also recognised that the duty of acting chairman assumed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is valid in accordance with Clause 16.9 of Bersatu constitution, following Tun Dr Mahathir’s resignation as Bersatu chairman on Feb 24, 2020,” he said.

The meeting held at the Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya Clubhouse last night was chaired by Muhyiddin.

Elaborating, Hamzah said the meeting also confirmed that the party’s decision to join and lead Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is in line with the party’s objective, goal and policy.

It also confirmed that the party’s decision to withdraw from Pakatan Harapan (PH) which was finalised in a Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23 and the official announcement made by Muhyiddin as the acting chairman on Feb 24 was valid and made in an orderly manner.

“The Supreme Council also supports and gives its full mandate to Muhyiddin’s leadership as Bersatu president and as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister appointed by the Yang Dipertuan Agong in accordance with the federal constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the council also confirmed several other issues, including the termination of Datuk Wira Marzuki Yahya as Bersatu secretary-general through the termination letter dated March 18 and that his (Hamzah) appointment as the new secretary-general on March 26 was valid and orderly in line with the party constitution.

Apart from that, he said the council also confirmed that Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya is Bersatu executive secretary is the legal executive secretary of Bersatu and any letter signed by the executive secretary is deemed official.

In the same statement, Hamzah said the party also expressed gratitude and thanks to the former chairman, Dr Mahathir; former deputy president, Mukhriz; former Armada chief, Syed Saddiq; and all former Supreme Council members for their contributions to the party.

“With the confirmation and decision made at the meeting last night, I hereby call on all party members and grassroots leaders to stand in steadfast solidarity with the party to continue our struggle to uphold religion, race and the country,” he added. – Bernama