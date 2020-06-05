Better report card from Malaysian O&G players

KUCHING: AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) were surprised by the oil and gas sector (O&G) in the first quarter of financial year 2020 (1QFY20) as five out of nine O&G companies came in line with expectations, with three outperforming.

“For comparison, four companies had underperformed while only two companies registered above expected results in the previous quarterly reporting season,” the research firm said in a sector review yesterday.

“Against the backdrop of a sharp demand drop in upstream oil services, we remain cautious on companies with high gearing levels. Excluding impairments and one-off adjustments, Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy) registered a negative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of RM651 million, breaching net debt/EBITDA debt covenants for its RM10 billion loans which need to be refinanced by the end of this year.

However, the rest of the players are relatively comfortable at this juncture as Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) has recently raised a 10 per cent equity placement while Bumi Armada Bhd (Bumi Armada) has reclassified a RM1.3 billion short-term debt to long term.

“While there is a risk that Velesto could reverse to a loss in 2HFY20 due to lower rig utilisation, its gross cash position should be able to meet its debt obligations for this financial year”

Year to date (YTD), Brent crude oil prices have averaged US$4 per barrel while the current spot price has recovered to US$39 per barrel from the year-low of US$14 per barrel on April 22, 2020.

With US crude oil inventories still steadily rising by 24 per cent YTD to 534 million barrels, AmInvestment Bank maintained its crude oil price forecast at US$35 to US$40 per barrel for 2020 and US$45 to US$50 per barrel for 2021.

For comparison, the EIA’s short-term outlook projects crude oil price at US$34 per barrel for 2020 and US$48 per barrel for 2021.

As Covid-19 has driven down oil prices and demand globally, national oil producers have cut back on capex. Petronas, which had earlier indicated intentions to maintain domestic capital expenditure (capex), has announced cuts of 21 per cent for capital and 12 per cent operating expenditure this year.

“This is not a surprise given that Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco and Petrobras have already announced capex cuts ranging from 20 to 30 per cent this year,” it continued.

“In 1Q, the new contract awards to Malaysian operators dropped 74 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 70 per cent year-on-year to RM569 million, with the worst fallout yet to come in 2Q onwards.”

AmInvestment Bank maintained its view that most participants in the sector, except those in storage and recurring maintenance services, will be adversely impacted.

“Those with upstream production-sharing contracts such as Sapura Energy and Hibiscus Petroleum will suffer from lower prices and offtake, followed by fabricators such as MMHE and offshore support providers Bumi Armada and Velesto Energy.

“However, the earnings of service providers involved in maintenance and tank storage facilities such as Dialog Group and Serba Dinamik will be resilient against the cyclical nature of industry dynamics.”

This led the research house to remain underweight on the sector as it expects the massive global demand destruction from the uncertain extent and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic to continue depressing industry sentiments extensively in the foreseeable horizon.