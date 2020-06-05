Brunei allows tuition, music schools to reopen starting today

MIRI: Brunei reached the milestone of 28 consecutive days without Covid-19 infections yesterday, paving the way to allow tuition and music schools to reopen today and further ease social distancing restrictions.

The sultanate currently has only one active case from 141 cumulative cases, which includes two deaths since it was detected, with 138 patients recovered and one still in critical condition requiring heart/lung machine (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) aid.

The initial easing of restrictions began May 29 which included allowing mosques and suraus to be opened for Friday prayers with social distancing requirements in place and allowing students to resume second term schooling on June 2.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the additional easing of restrictions effective today includes tuition and music schools where one-on-one classes are allowed.

All managers are required to obtain the QR BruHealth Code and put it up at the entrance for screening by their client entering or leaving the premise, undertake temperature screening of all visitors and ensure compliance with social distancing protocols.

The Bruhealth App has already registered 272,190 individuals as users to the application and another 5,330 businesses and premises have registered.

They are also required to advise high-risk people or those with symptoms of infection not to be present at the premises.

The ministry reminded the public to exercise social distancing rules and directives, warning that violators could face a fine of 10,000 Bruneian dollars or six months imprisonment or both if convicted in court under Infectious Diseases Act.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national, regional and global level and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures.

“ If the outbreak situation becomes alarming yet again, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that need to be taken to control the outbreak,” it said.

To strengthen the monitoring of the COVID-19 infection in the country, the Ministry will also expand the SARS-CoV-2 laboratory test screening, especially among frontliners and staff working at child care centres, preschools and elderly care centres and will notify the public of any changes to this situation, if necessary from time to time.

Meanwhile, the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society is collaborating with the ministry with a help desk to assists the public on the use of the BruHealth App.

This help desk will be located at the Rimba Point Shopping Complex Mall which will be open from June 12 every Friday to Sunday from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm, and at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex every Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.