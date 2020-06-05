Covid-19: 1 death in Malaysia today, 19 new positive cases

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded one death from Covid-19 and 19 new positive cases today, bringing the death toll to 116, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The 116th death involved a Malaysian man aged 61 with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney cancer.

“He was treated at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Johor since May 29 and passed away on June 4 at 10.20pm,” Dr Noor Hisham told a press conference in Putrajaya during today’s update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

With the 19 new positive cases, the cumulative total of cases now stands at 8,266.

“Out of the 19 today, seven are imported cases where they had gotten infected while overseas, and 12 are local transmissions with three cases involving non-Malaysians.

“Total active cases are 1,540, where six of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which one requires ventilator support,” he said.

As for recovered and discharged patients, he said 51 have recovered and were discharged from wards on Friday, bringing the total to 6,610 or 80 per cent of total cases.