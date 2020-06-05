Covid-19: Lift CMCO when country records zero new cases, community leader suggests

SIBU: There are mixed opinions as to whether the government should end the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as planned on June 9 with the country continuing to record new Covid-19 cases daily.

Pemanca James Semilan believed that the CMCO should be extended but with more leniency as the country was still not free from Covid-19.

“Cases are still there and we are worried if the CMCO is being lifted, we might see an increase of cases or even a third wave. If the country finally achieves zero cases, then I think that is a good time for CMCO to be lifted,” he said.

James, however, felt that more economic sectors should be allowed to resume even if CMCO is continued but all standard operating procedures (SOP) must be strictly adhere to by everyone.

He feared that if the CMCO is lifted completely, illegal foreign workers would enter, risking Covid-19 infections among themselves and the locals.

“We fear that these foreign workers would come and work illegally. They might bring along the virus with them and spread to the locals here.

“In my opinion, CMCO should be continued for the safety of all Malaysians,” he said.

James’ views echoes that of Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, who told The Borneo Post yesterday that the CMCO should be extended for another two weeks even if more business sectors are allowed to operate.

Chang said the extension would be to gauge if there are any new Covid-19 clusters after the recent Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebration.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong Branch chief Wong Ching Yong, however, felt the state was ready to have the CMCO lifted as he believed the state government had fulfilled the World Health Organisations’ (WHO) criterias to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

According to him, the criterias are based on the notion of transitioning to and maintaining a steady state low-level or no transmission of cases.

Wong said WHO’s criterias include controlling transmission of sporadic cases and clusters, sufficient health system and public health capacities in place, outbreak risks in high-vulnerability settings were minimised, imported cases were effectively managed, establishment of workplace preventive measures, and communities are fully engaged and understand that the transition entails a major shift.

“Looking at the current situation, we are of the opinion that Sarawak state, through the combined efforts of the people, the communities, the front liners and Sarawak State Government, especially the State Disaster Management Committee, has indeed fulfilled all of the criterias,” he said.

Although he pointed out that Malaysia as a whole recorded 277 new cases yesterday, with 271 of them foreign workers, he believed that the state government was ready to have CMCO lifted and focus more on the restoration of the state economic activities as quickly as possible.

At the same time, he said everyone should remain vigilant and be responsible and continue to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing.