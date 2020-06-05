Covid-19: Sarawak’s 8-day zero case run ended once again after new case detected in Simunjan

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded a new Covid-19 case in Simunjan district today, ending the state’s eight day consecutive run of having zero cases once more – mirroring what happened last month.

The state had previously recorded an eight day zero case run, but that ended on May 22 when one positive case was detected in Kuching.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, Simunjan district is now classified as a yellow zone following the new case reported today.

“Six districts in the state are now classified as yellow zones while the remaining 34 districts are green zones,” said the secretariat in a statement.

The districts classified as yellow zones in the state are Simunjan, Samarahan, Kuching, Tanjung Manis, Bintulu and Serian.

The new case brings the total individuals infected by Covid-19 in the state to 553, it added.

Sixteen new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported today and a total of 19 samples are still awaiting laboratory results.

“As of today, the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 94.58 per cent or 523 individuals.”

The secretariat added that seven arrests were made today for attempting to cross district borders without permissions while a total of 6,887 applications for inter-district travel were received by 28 Royal Malaysia Police headquarters across the state today.

“From the total applications of 115,880, a total of 106,542 applications were approved while 9,338 applications were rejected.”

Currently, the secretariat said 11 Covid-19 positive patients are receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital, one in Sibu Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

No patient is currently on ventilator support, it added.

Today, a total of 558 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) have also registered to be quarantined in hotels, bringing the total number of people currently under quarantine in 38 hotels throughout the state to 1,396.

“A total of 22 locations were also sanitised today and it brings the cumulative number of locations having been sanitised in the state to 880,” said the secretariat.