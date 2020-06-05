Details of Bersatu Supreme Council meeting to be announced later today

KUALA LUMPUR: Details of last night’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council meeting will be announced at a press conference later today (June 5).

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, when met by reporters, said all questions regarding discussions at the meeting would be answered at the press conference.

“We had very long discussions, one by one I will clarify tomorrow… easier. The time (for the press conference) will be announced tomorrow (June 5),” he said.

Earlier last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president, arrived at the Clubhouse of Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya at 8.24 pm to chair the meeting before leaving at about 11.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, when met after the meeting, said it was held in a harmonious environment.

“Everyone gave their support to the Prime Minister and party president (Muhyiddin),” he said.

Another Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof shared the same sentiment.

“Very good meeting, I think PN (Perikatan Nasional) is very stable,” he said. – Bernama