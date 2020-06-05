Domestic flights for essential travel on sale for three days starting today

KUCHING: Domestic flights for essential travel are now on an exclusive 3-day sale on AirAsia’s website and their mobile app from today (June 5) until Sunday.

In a statement issued from AirAsia headquarters in Sepang, it said members all-in one-way fares were from as low as RM129 for travels between July 1 To November 19.

Guests may also use their credit accounts to redeem these flights.

The domestic flights for essential travel which are currently open for booking include from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, Kota Bharu, Langkawi, Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu, Bintulu, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Labuan, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau.

Others included are from Penang to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Melaka, Kuching; from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Ipoh, Alor Setar, Miri, Sibu, Tawau; from Kota Kinabalu to Bintulu, Miri, Sandakan, Sibu, Kuching, Tawau, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Penang; and from Kuching to Bintulu, Sibu, Miri, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu

Head of Commercial for AirAsia, Amanda Woo said the airline recognised that air travel was an important mode of essential travel and it wanted to continue providing affordable fares for those who absolutely needed to travel.

“Our guests can book their flights with confidence, as they can now perform an unlimited number of date changes to their flights with the recent announcement of flight change fee waiver for all new bookings with travels up to 31 December 2020.”

Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local state authorities for a smooth travel experience.

Since the resumption of its domestic service for essential travel since April 29, AirAsia has enhanced its safety measures throughout the entire flying journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes.

She noted that several contactless procedures including contactless payments at the airport, contactless kiosks, Passenger Reconciliation System (PRS) as well as enhanced features on AirAsia mobile app are also in place to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for all AirAsia’s guests.

Should there be any change of travel plan, enhanced flexibility is also provided for guests who are travelling up to 31 December 2020 by waiving flight change fees.

“AirAsia assures that the safety and well being of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments,” Woo added.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook for the latest updates, or contact their customer support team. Guests are also encouraged to check their flight status for live updates.