Expensive Covid-19 test becomes setback to return home

KOTA KINABALU: Jobless Sabahans in peninsular welcomed the decision by the State Government to allow them to come back, however not everyone can afford the pricey Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Amon Iba, who received the news two days ago said he went to two government hospitals in Negeri Sembilan for the test, but was told the hospitals are only doing testing for civil servants and students planning going back to Sabah.

“It was frustrating because when I asked around, the cost of doing the test in private hospitals is between RM350 to RM600.

“I am not sure what is the cost of air fare, but going home is not going to be cheap now,” he said.

Amon, who was offered a technician job in Negeri Sembilan last year said he did not manage to save much money and was definitely not ready for the pandemic which has affected his career.

On Tuesday, the Sabah State Government decided to allow travel from peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan to Sabah via air, land and sea.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the State Government has agreed to exempt them from undergoing quarantine on the condition that they have tested negative for Covid-19 within three days before entering Sabah.

Another Sabahan, Marinah D. Batak who is currently unable to work due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), and now Conditional MCO (CMCO) that affected the operations of the company she is attached to, is hoping there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

She said paying rent and other bills without a steady job and far from home is making her helpless, especially when she is unable to ask for help, because everyone else is also affected by the pandemic.

“I really want to go home, but the cost of the test is very pricey in private clinics. Most government hospitals are not entertaining us who work in the private sector,” she said.

Marinah, who is still searching for other government hospitals for the PCR test said she is hoping for a miracle.

“All I need now is a miracle, for the government hospital to give me an affordable test because I just want to be home safely without carrying the virus,” she added.