Fatimah: Mothers who miscarried, had stillbirth still eligible for post-natal care aid

KUCHING: Mothers who have registered for the one-off Bantuan Ibu Bersalin (BIB) can still receive the aid even though they lost the baby or had a stillbirth, says Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the post-natal care aid was still necessary as the money would be used for the after-birth care of the mother.

“I received a phone call from Sibu, where the husband asked if his wife is still eligible for the aid following a stillbirth. Same goes for miscarriages as the mothers still need care during confinement,” she told a press conference at Wisma Kebajikan today.

However, she said that the number of such cases is low in Malaysia as the pre-natal care provided here is of quality.

Elaborating further on BIB, she said expecting mothers can register for the aid once their pregnancy reaches 22 weeks up to three months after delivery. This aid is only for Sarawakian women with ‘K’ in their MyKad, or if their father has status ‘K’ in their MyKad. The aid of RM450 is for babies born on Jan 1 this year and beyond.

“As of May 31 this year, the ministry has received 6,012 applications, of which 5,221 have given birth, 304 who have yet to deliver and 487 were duplicate applications, and for births not in 2020.”

She added that out of the 5,221 eligible applicants and have delivered, the ministry has paid out the aid to 2,650 or 51 per cent, and the government has allocated RM18 million for the aid.

The press conference was held after presenting BIB aid and Endowment Fund Sarawak to two recepients, Norfaizah Hasbolhi and her son Mohamad Shahrul Mikail Mohamad Hisrul; and Roslinda Salina Robert Bentai and her son Johennson Doglas Jeffry.