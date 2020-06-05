Fisherman sentenced to jail, whipping for causing hurt in robbery in Sibu

SIBU: A fisherman was sentenced to seven years jail with two strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt in a robbery.

Jimmy Inta, 29, was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment term and liable to fine or whipping.

Sessions Court judge Caroline Bee Majanil ordered the sentence to take effect from the date of arrest.

On May 24 at about 2pm, Jimmy with three others, who are still at large, assaulted an Indian national Kuldeep, 37, when committing a robbery at Sibu Gateway at Chamber Road.

According to the facts of the case, Kuldeep was waiting for his friend when he was approached by the accused and the three men.

The accused then punched him on his face and took his handphone.

The other three men took his seamen book permit, RM200 cash, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and his passport.

During the incident, Kuldeep was injured on his lips.

Kuldeep then made a police report that he had been robbed by four unknown men.

The accused was arrested on May 26 at around 12.30pm at Sibu Gateway.

Kuldeep managed to identify the accused during the identification parade.

In mitigation, Jimmy, who was unrepresented, prayed for leniency as he has to take care of his mother and his siblings.

He said he committed the crime because he needed money and was just following his friends.

He said he felt remorseful for the offence and promised to not commit the crime again.

Deputy public prosecutor Sangari Ponnan told the court that the accused’s reason to commit the crime was unacceptable.

“The prosecution has also informed the honourable court on the fact that if everyone were to behave like the accused, then that would defeat the purpose of the law.

“As everyone is aware of, the entire nation is facing the pandemic of Covid-19 and due to this, everyone is facing a challenge financially.

“The reason given by the accused that he has no money for committing the robbery is unacceptable in the eyes of the law,” she said.