Holo players jump into croc-infested river

MIRI: Five men in Limbang braved jumping into a crocodile-infested river at Kampung Baru, Kuala Berawan on Wednesday, in a bid to evade arrest for allegedly gambling at the jetty.

Limbang police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said two of the suspects managed to swim downstream and escape.

However, police managed to nab the three other suspects — aged 23, 24, and 33 — around 2.15pm, during the raid code named Ops Dadu.

“All three suspects admitted playing the illegal holo gambling game during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” he said in a statement yesterday.

“They were among five who were involved in the game. All five jumped into the river upon knowing that police were coming. Two managed to escape.”

Abang Zainal said police seized RM33, believed to be for betting, as well various gambling paraphernalia including four holo bowls, 18 dice, a piece of cloth adorned with animal images for the game, and a sling bag.

He said the 33-year-old ikan tahai seller has a past criminal record for illegal gambling, while the lorry driver had a drug-related offence.

All three suspects are being investigated under Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Section 6(1) of the

Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.