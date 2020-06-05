Hong Kong protesters defy Tiananmen vigil ban

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters defied a ban against gathering at a park to commemorate yesterday’s anniversary of China’s deadly Tiananmen crackdown, with tensions seething in the financial hub over a planned new security law.

The semi-autonomous city had for three decades seen huge vigils to remember those killed when China’s communist leaders deployed its military into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to crush a student-led movement for democratic reforms.

This year’s vigil was banned, with authorities citing coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings.

But pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong, who have been waging a long struggle against what they see as China’s tightening grip on the city, were determined to make their voices heard.

Hundreds of people, including some prominent democracy leaders, broke through barriers at Victoria Park where the vigil is held each year just as night fell.

“I’ve come here for the vigil for 30 years in memory of the victims of the June 4 crackdown, but this year it is more significant to me,” a 74-year-old man who gave his surname as Yip told AFP inside the park.

“Because Hong Kong is experiencing the same kind of repression from the same regime, just like what happened in Beijing.”

Some of the people in the park wore black t-shirts with the word “Truth” emblazoned in white. Others shouted pro-democracy slogans including: “Stand with Hong Kong”.

Police maintained a presence near the park but did not move to disperse the protesters.

The defiant gathering came hours after pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong’s legislature succeeded in passing a bill criminalising insults to China’s national anthem.

China’s communist rulers forbid discussion on the mainland of the Tiananmen crackdown, during which hundreds — by some estimates more than a thousand — people were killed.

Hong Kong, which has been allowed liberties unseen on the mainland as part of its 1997 handover agreement with the British, had been the only part of China where such mass displays of remembrance were possible.

Organisers of commemoration events also called for residents to light candles of remembrance at 8pm (1200 GMT) wherever they were. Booths sprung up across the city to hand out candles as commuters made their way home on Thursday evening. — AFP