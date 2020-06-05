Jeffrey should now realise mistake of joining PN – Warisan

PENAMPANG: It is time for Star Sabah president Datuk Dr. Jeffrey Kitingan to realise that he committed a grave mistake by joining the Perikatan Nasional just like his former cabinet colleague Shahruddin Md Salleh finally admitted today.

Parti Warisan Sabah treasurer-general Terrence Siambun said Jeffrey should emulate the Deputy Works Minister and Sri Gading member of parliament by resigning from his post and quitting the alliance.

He said there was no excuse at all for Jeffrey to sit together with Umno in Perikatan Nasional who the former had previously accused of causing all the miseries and discriminations faced by Sabahans particularly when Sabah was declared as the poorest State in Malaysia in 2012.

In his latest salvo against Jeffrey, Siambun said the former had committed one of Sabah’s biggest political sell-outs in decades by approving Umno’s ideology of Umno supremacy and PAS’ Hudud Law by sitting together with those parties under Perikatan Nasional.

“An online news portal published today the article by an academician telling us that Umno is now adopting a more conservative Islamic approach in order to win back their lost rural Malay seats, hence I believe we will be seeing and hearing more of Umno supremacy in the very near future.

“Remember, right after Muafakat Nasional had been established, Umno and PAS regained support primarily because of their campaign against the PH Government – that under PH, Malaysia is being controlled by the non-Malays, hence I foresee that racial and religious politics will take the centre stage this coming GE15.

“This is exactly the type of politics that Sabahans reject but the fact that Jeffrey is now sitting together with Umno and PAS leaders in Perikatan Nasional tells us that he now approves Umno’s ideology of Umno supremacy or PAS’ Hudud Law, hence it is not wrong to say that Jeffrey is the biggest hypocrite and NATO (No Action Talk Only) in Sabah.

For so many years he condemned Umno/ Malaya and managed to make an impression among Sabahans that he is the truest Sabah leader amongst all to fight Umno while demonising the rest – Pakatan, BN and Warisan but now we see him becoming Umno’s minion guised under the cliche of ‘he is doing it for Sabah’.”

An online news portal, Free Malaysia Today yesterday published the article by Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia who foresees a further blurring of the ideological line between Umno and PAS as Umno adopts a conservative Islamic approach and PAS expands its influence in the cities.

Mohd Azizudin said the two groups would see the Umno-PAS collaboration as an entity that would promote Islamic principles with Umno’s feudal culture as a mirror to traditional Malay culture.

“In the months leading to GE14, Sabahans particularly the KDM voters had already made up their mind to reject Umno/BN Sabah and this is the reason why Jeffrey won in Keningau and Bingkor but now we see that he is sitting comfortably with Umno and PAS leaders while his supporters back home are disillusioned,” Siambun claimed.

Siambun also admitted that he had been approached by a few Star Sabah grassroot leaders who had indicated their intention to join Parti Warisan Sabah.

“These people are actually innocent; for years they have been ensnared by Jeffrey’s indoctrination on Malaya and Umno so that he will remain politically relevant and it is understandable that they now felt disillusioned and betrayed.

“Imagine having to tell everyone you know that Malaya and Umno are the cause of Sabah’s miseries because Jeffrey said so but in the end, he himself forfeited his own words.

“They have indicated to me that they want to join Warisan and we will see how we are going to do this once Covid-19 is no longer a threat in Sabah,” he said.