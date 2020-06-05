Let’s unite to get rid of illegals – senator

KOTA KINABALU: Repatriating illegal immigrants once and for all to address Sabah’s perennial problem obviously requires genuine unified and concerted efforts from the Federal and State leaders, including the public.

Hence, finger-pointing is uncalled for if Sabah wishes to achieve its noble goals and objectives.

Expressing his personal opinion and observation, Bersatu Penampang division chief Datuk John Ambrose urged all elected leaders regardless of their political affiliation, race, religion, and status in the society including Sabahans of all ages to be united to ensure the state would be free from unwanted foreign workers and paperless visitors.

“We have heard brilliant ideas on how to solve the perennial problem from our elected leaders and ordinary people… But if we don’t act in one voice nothing will happen to Sabah and our country,” John humbly opined.

The appointed Senator also said it is timely to address the illegal immigrant problem of the country because leaders from the Federal and State governments all agreed on the seriousness and importance of sending home these unwanted people to their respective countries of origin.

The discovery of Covid-19 positive cases in three detention depots in peninsula recently, he said in a way further convinced our leaders to speed up deportation exercises.

In fact, John said the relevant authorities in peninsula had already arranged repatriation exercises for Indonesians and other nationalities in West Malaysia this month.

“The concerned Malaysian authorities are now officially communicating with the different foreign embassies to pave the way for smooth return of their respective countrymen who violated immigration laws and regulations in the country,” he added.

In Sabah, John said local leaders regardless if they belonged to the present or previous administrations should be united and seek unconditional support from the Federal government to achieve its goals and objectives in eradicating the long overdue illegal immigrant problem which had not only posed security threat but also future social menace if continuously ignored.

John reiterated that he supported the idea of Star Sabah president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan to deport the illegal immigrants to their countries of origin.

“I also believe that leaders of the Warisan-led State Government is also in consonant with the idea to eradicate the illegal immigrant problem from Sabah… Why don’t we work in unison and propose to the Federal government the best mechanism/system to help achieve our noble goals without creating unnecessary inconveniences to the affected leaders of the receiving countries,” the Senator said, adding that no one can deny that “we Sabahans and all Malaysians are serious in addressing the problem”.