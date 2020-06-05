Man arrested for suspected murder after body is found in farm in Padawan

KUCHING: The Padawan police have arrested a 54-year-old man for the death of Mohd Alias Abdullah who was found in a bloodied mess at a farm in Jalan Landeh, Kota Padawan yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the arrest, said that the suspect is an express bus driver from Kota Padawan.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased attacked him with a machete, which then led to a struggle at the farm on June 3,” said Aidil in a statement yesterday.

The suspect also claimed that he managed to grab the machete and use it against the deceased.

After the incident, the suspect went home and told his wife who immediately lodged a police report that her husband was attacked by an unknown person.

A neighbour also took the suspect to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on the same day of the incident for stitches on his head and left shoulder.

When police conducted their investigation on June 4, Aidil said that the suspect’s story did not add up which then led to his arrest.

At the farm, police found the deceased’s belongings such as a motorcycle helmet, a pair of scissors, handphone, slippers and a sling bag.

“Police also found a gold bracelet belonging to the suspect at the scene,” said Aidil.

The deceased, a 57-year-old from Kampung Tabuan Lot in Jalan Sungai Apong, is expected to be identified by family members at the SGH morgue today.

The case will be investigated under Section 302 and Section 324 of the Penal Code.