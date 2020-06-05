Man arrested in Ranau for over 200 cartons of contraband beer

RANAU: Police arrested a local man for attempting to smuggle 200 cartons of beer along Ranau-Telupid road recently.

Ranau police chief, DSP Sammy Newton said the arrest was made at a roadblock at 4.30pm on Sunday during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“During inspection, police found 200 cartons of numerous brand of undeclared beers at the rear of the suspect’s van,” he said, adding that each carton contains 24 cans of beer.

Sammy said the suspect, in his 50, was taken to the Ranau police station for further investigation.

He said the police would investigate the case under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1965 (Act 235), which carries a fine of not less than 10 times the amount of the customs duty or RM100,000, or imprisonment of not less than six months or both upon conviction.