Man nabbed for allegedly breaking into house and stealing car

KUCHING: The district police here have arrested a 39-year-old suspect for allegedly breaking into a house at Jalan Wan Alwi around 1am this morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement said the suspect had continued to drive inside Kampung Tabuan Melayu at around 3am after breaking into the house at Jalan Wan Alwi.

“The suspect was acting suspicious which led a group of villagers to stop the vehicle and apprehend the suspect until the arrival of the police,” said Awang Gani.

A team who were on patrol for under Ops Covid were dispatched to the scene and discovered that the suspect was driving a vehicle which had been stolen from the house at Jalan Wan Alwi.

Checks inside the vehicle also uncovered some stolen items which had been reported missing by the house owner.

In his police report, the 32-year-old house owner claimed that items such as his handphone, sling bag, watch and car were stolen from the house. He also told police that nobody was at home during the break-in.

“Also found inside the vehicle were tools for house break-in and a knife,” said Awang Din, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 457 and Section 379A of the Penal Code.

A background check on the suspect also revealed that he had a history of house break-ins and drug related offences.

Meanwhile, Awang Din praised the villagers in Kampung Tabuan Melayu for informing the police on suspicious activities in the area that led to the arrest of the suspect.