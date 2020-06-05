Mohd Ali Rustam sworn in as Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri

MELAKA: Tun Mohd Ali Rustam took his oath of office today as the seventh Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka.

Mohd Ali, 70, also signed the instrument of oath of office at the ceremony held at the Balai Istiadat of Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh here.

Also present was Mohd Ali’s wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman, 64.

The ceremony began at 10.10 am with an announcement on the swearing-in by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali then delivered the address of congratulations and pledge of loyalty before Mohd Ali made his inaugural speech as the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Mohd Ali then proceeded to attend the handing over of duties ceremony at the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office in Ayer Keroh.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, and International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, 10th Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and 11th Chief Minister Adly Zahari were also in attendance.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the instrument of appointment as Melaka’s 7th Yang Dipertua Negeri to Mohd Ali in a ceremony at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Ali replaced Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob whose tenure ended yesterday. – Bernama