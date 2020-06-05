Najib’s 1MDB trial vacated yesterday, to resume on June 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial that was scheduled to resume yesterday at the High Court here has been vacated to make way for the ongoing SRC International Sdn Bhd hearing.

This followed an application by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to vacate the scheduled continuation of the 1MDB trial because the defence has yet to finish its oral submissions in the former prime minister’s SRC International case.

“Regarding the submissions in the SRC International trial, today (yesterday), we (defence) are doing the rebuttal and hopefully it will take the whole day.

“As such, we respectfully ask for the IMDB trial to be vacated,” he told Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The court then set June 29 for resumption of the 1MDB trial.

The prosecution is led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib.

When the 1MDB hearing resumes, Muhammad Shafee is expected to continue cross-examining the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi. — Bernama