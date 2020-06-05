Nine individuals nabbed during raids on illegal online gambling premises in Batu Kawa

KUCHING: The Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided two premises in Batu Kawa and Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang for online gambling activities at around 5pm yesterday.

CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said that the raids were carried out at a condominium in Batu Kawa and a house in Taman Sri Moyan, Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang here.

“In both raids, police arrested six male and three female suspects aged between 18 to 26 years old for operating the illegal call centres for online gambling,” Leong said in a statement today.

He revealed that all of the suspects are locals and the cases would be investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Also seized were 14 handphones, eight computer monitors, five computer keyboards and mouse devices and five desktop computers.

The call centres, he said, would contact punters via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and WeChat via links such as 918kiss, Mega, LPE88, Joker 123, Mega888 and XE88.

“These call centres are operating 24/7 and have been in operation for about 11 months. They are also raking in earnings of about RM11,000 daily,” he added.

Leong said that the raids and arrests came about from information received and painstaking surveillance to build up the information and to identify the exact location.