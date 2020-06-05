Oil spill at Jalan Taman Budaya causes more than 8 cars to crash due to slippery conditions

KUCHING: At least eight vehicles spun out of control and were damaged in accidents at Jalan Taman Budaya due to an oil spill today.

When contacted, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said personnel from the Padungan fire station were currently responding to the situation.

Several groups on social media have shared photos showing damaged vehicles who were believed to have lost control due to the slippery road conditions.

It is also believed that the rain in the afternoon caused the oil spill to spread and worsen already detrimental conditions on the downhill road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road until clean-up activities are carried out.