PM: Locally assembled cars to get 100 pct sales tax exemption, 50 pct for imports until year end

KUCHING: Those in the market for a new vehicle will be happy to know that the automotive industry will be getting a 100 per cent sales tax exemption for locally assembled cars and a 50 per cent exemption for imports, as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The prime minister made the announcement when revealing the Short Term Economic Recovery Plan to help the nation’s economy recover in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100 per cent sales tax exemption will apply to Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles – as locally assembled vehicles are commonly known by – while Completely Built Up (CBU) vehicles, or imports, will get a 50 per cent sales tax exemption until the end of the year.

