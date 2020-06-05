Puspakom Kuching to extend operating hours to Saturdays, from 9am to 4pm to reduce queue times

KUCHING: Effective tomorrow, the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) in Kuching will extend its operating hours to Saturdays, from 9am to 4pm until the end of the month.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who announced this today, said this move was done to address the problem of long queues formed by vehicles waiting for inspections at the centre.

Lee earlier today made a working visit to personally assess the situation at Puspakon Kuching.

“There have been complaints that the queues started as early as 4.30am. Customers with prior appointments are subjected to the same lane as those who walk-in.

“Therefore, I have suggested for Puspakom to open up another lane to cater specifically for those who have made prior appointments,” he said.

Lee also urged the public to book their appointments through the company’s official website or its MyPUSPAKOM application so that they need not have to go too early to the centre.

Accompanying the minister during the visit was Deputy Regional Manager of Puspakom for Sabah and Sarawak, Exquande Hazmee.

On May 18, The Borneo Post had reported on the long queue of vehicles that had formed outside Puspakom Kuching following the government’s directive to only allow 50 vehicles to enter Puspakom centres to ensure safety during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

A few drivers, when interviewed, had said that they had no choice but to obey the rules and guidelines despite having to endure the hot weather inside their respective vehicles while queuing up.

It was learnt some drivers even parked their vehicles overnight outside the Puspakom Kuching premises.