Ranau now a green zone



KOTA KINABALU: There are now only eight remaining active cases in Sabah, following the addition of two more recoveries yesterday.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that the recoveries were detected in Tawau and Ranau.

With the recovery, Ranau has now been classified as a green zone.

There are now a total of 335 recoveries in the state.

There was no new Covid-19 case detected yesterday, which means the the state’s positive case tally remained at 348.

The Covid-19 deaths in Sabah also remained at five.