Ringgit set to rise as greenback sees pressure in June

KUCHING: The month of June has barely started but the US dollar has been under heavy pressure, leading analysts to look favourably to the ringgit.

Researchers with AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) saw that the greenback has already dipped below the 98 mark, suggesting that the safe haven-linked currency has succumbed against the backdrop of firm risk-on sentiment.

“Issues such as rising tensions between the US and China over the latter’s proposed security law over Hong Kong; the unrest that started in Minneapolis which quickly spread across major cities in the US with a “I can’t breathe” movement; Brexit negotiations continuing to head nowhere; and no noticeable improvement in the coronavirus containment in Brazil, Mexico, nor Russia have not been much reflected in the financial markets,” it said yesterday.

“What seems to be the focus now is the investment climate that is being shaped by forces that emerged in May. Many countries began relaxing lockdowns and various activity-based alternative data, like traffic pattern and open table reservations showed improvement on the margins.”

Notably, lockdown easing has helped push crude oil prices to the best month on record. AmInvestment Bank also saw that optimism was growing over several different vaccines that had been initiated or will soon begin human tests. The hope is that a vaccine may be ready by year-end.

“Besides, the early survey for May showed a definite improvement over April,” it continued.

“For instance, it is already being recognised that the US economy will contract sharply in the second quarter (2Q).

“Hence, what the data needs is to set the stage for a recovery in 3Q to validate expectations.

“The capital markets have continued to stabilise, and this has seen the Fed tapering its Treasury purchases to US$5 billion a day, down from US$75 billion a day at its peak in late March and early April.”

As for the ringgit, it depreciated by one per cent to 4.347 against the dollar which fell by 0.7 per cent. AmInvestment Bank saw that this was in part due to the domestic noise in May.

“However, the current appreciation of the ringgit is driven by the weakening US dollar, strengthening oil prices and growing expectations for a rate cut in July,” it continued.

“Besides, the focus will be on the recovery plan which is expected to revive both investor and consumer confidence.

“Adding on, by having the economy restarting from the gradual shift to the conditional movement control order CMCO, some early data is shedding positive signs.

“Hence, what is needed now is that the data needs to set the stage for a recovery in 3Q to meet expectations.

“Such validation will be a good framework on how the market should look at this currency.

“On the flip side, if we look into the month of June, the ringgit that has gained on the back of heavy US dollar selling can have its appreciation capped.

“This could come from the ongoing domestic political noise.

“Hence for this pair in June, the most likely scenario is a price rise for this currency.

“On that note, the projected high for June is 4.22 and low at 4.31.”