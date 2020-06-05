RM500 compound for face mask littering

KOTA KINABALU: Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman urged the public to discard their used face masks properly as this will help to prevent garbage handlers from becoming infected with Covid-19.

He lamented however that many people discard their face masks indiscriminately, hence posing a health hazard to other people, including those dealing in the collection of garbage.

He warned that City Hall will issue RM500 compound if they were caught discarding their face masks recklessly.

His advised the public to put used face masks inside a plastic bag before discarding them in a closed bin.

“But many people in the city do not know how to do this,” he said.

He added that many people are angry with City Hall for not collecting their garbage but these very people fail to throw their garbage properly.

“Cleanliness is the responsibility of all,” he reminded.

Single use face masks are becoming an issue in many places in the world, including here in Kota Kinabalu.

As people are required to don a face mask each time they go out, the single use face masks are being discarded recklessly by some.

If left unaddressed, they will soon become another eyesore and issue of health concern for the people.