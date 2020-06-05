Sarawak government injects RM164.8 million for Bau’s development

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM164.8 million over the last four years for the implementation of several projects in Bau, a semi-urban district located about 33 km southwest of the city once famous for gold mining.

The allocation had been distributed for the construction of Bau District Complex, Buso-Musi Bridge, a sports arena and Perumahan Rakyat Rumah Spektra Permata Kampung Sibuluh, each costing RM5 million, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep yesterday.

The projects include the Tasik Biru pedestrian bridge which costs RM1 million, new Bau Wet Market (RM2.8 milllion), besides the construction of a water pipeline from Bau to several villages, a rural electrification scheme and Bau traffic light improvement works,” he told Bernama.

He said development in Bau would continue as the state government had already a blueprint to chart its future progress up to 2030 to ensure the district would be on par with other well-developed districts in Sarawak.

“People have seen tremendous development taking place in Bau within the four-year period and it will continue to be implemented once the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is lifted,” he said.

On another issue, Harry said that he was also seeking solution to facilitate the issuance of land titles to deserving lot occupants in the district. — Bernama